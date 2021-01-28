We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Dooley left fans speechless after sharing a gorgeous bikini throwback photo on Instagram.

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner took to the social networking site to wish her friend a happy birthday – and her figure left fans in awe.

Wearing a scalloped bandeau bikini top and matching briefs, believed to be by Marysia, Stacey's toned physique was on full display.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley films a tour of her beautiful bedroom

The photo was taken in much happier times, with Stacey and her friend in matching bikinis as they wrapped their arms around each other while enjoying a pool party surrounded by people.

Fans promptly commented on the TV star's super-cute bikini, and her incredible figure, with one gushing: "Bikini goals." Another said: "Beautiful picture Stacey." A third wrote: "Loving that bikini." A fourth added: "Looking good!"

Another admitted the photo had made them quite emotional as they reminisced about life pre-coronavirus: "Oh man, the days we could touch and dance and hug and kiss."

Stacey delighted fans with her bikini throwback

While Stacey didn't tag where her bikini was from, it looks very similar to Marysia's 'Antibes Scalloped Bikini'. Framed by the brand's signature scalloped edges, the top has light boning to keep it securely in place, while the briefs are "made from waffled stretch-crepe that feels soft against the skin and sits flatteringly low on your hips".

Marysia Scalloped Bikini Top and Briefs, £227.02, Net-a-Porter

Stacey's throwback comes after she praised her new grown-out fringe after finally having one cut in before the start of lockdown 3.0.

Sharing a snap on her Stories, Stacey sported a sweeping fringe that perfectly complemented her fiery red hair – and fans seemed to agree.

"Yes to the bangs sis!" wrote one. "Look at you! All grown up cute and what not! Loving the new cut," said another. "Love it!" added a third. "Gorge," gushed a fourth.

Stacey revealed her grown-out fringe in January

When Stacey first revealed her hair makeover in December, it looked very different! "The fringe (ish) is back," she captioned a clip on Instagram. In the caption, she added: "I’ve been talking about this since 2018 btw."

The video showed her hair tied back into a low bun while the front strands of her hair were much shorter and more uniform than the sweeping fringe she is rocking now.

