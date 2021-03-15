Serena Williams wows in dramatic high-low gown as she celebrates Grammys with daughter

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tennis champ Serena Williams proved she's got moves off of the court when she uploaded a TikTok video dancing to celebrate the Grammy award win of Megan Thee Stallion. The star appeared wearing a breath-taking high-low dress alongside her three-year-old daughter Alexis who looked adorable in pink.

Fans were quick to comment about Serena's glam outfit, with one follower commenting to say: "This dress is everything" and another penned: "Show-stopper!"

The bold gown features a statement tulle skirt, and the beautiful bodice is adorned with sparkles, creating one jaw-dropping look. Serena topped off the all-nude outfit with sky-high strappy heels, which she managed to balance on perfectly despite pulling some serious shapes.

WATCH: Serena Williams dances alongside her daughter - and it's SO cute

The mother-daughter duo were captured dancing in sync to Megan's track Body, the song which has sparked a viral social media trend. The clip then jumped to a shot on the tennis court where Serena and Alexis were joined by a flash mob to finish off the trending dance with some pizzaz. The star and her mini-me both danced along with rackets in hand, and her entourage wore masks as they joined in the fun.

Serena wowed us at the Met Gala back in 2019

Tennis champ Serena captioned the post: "How we feel about these Grammy wins! Congratulations!!" and although did not specifically mention Megan Thee Stallion, the song choice suggests she was firmly in the singer's corner as she scooped her Grammy for New Artist.

It appears as though Serena's moves have the professional seal of approval as Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse was among the 250k+ people to like the video clip.

