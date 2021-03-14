Holly Willoughby rocks feathered bridal dress for Dancing on Ice final - fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

For the final week of Dancing on Ice 2021, Holly Willoughby made sure to go out with a bang! The presenter and her co-star Phillip Schofield watched the remaining three celebrities, Sonny Jay, Faye Brookes and Colin Jackson, take to the ice in the hopes to be crowned winners.

And while the nation will likely be glued to their screens watching the skaters' every move, we couldn't take our eyes off Holly's beautiful dress!

Her frock was from bridal designer Lee Petra Grebenau and featured a figure-flattering silhouette with a waist-cinching belt and the appearance of a strapless neckline - although Holly had added nude-coloured straps to keep the dress in place.

Styled by Danielle Whiteman, Holly paired her embellished frock, complete with feathers, with pearl earrings from Yoko London. Her blonde hair was styled into loose waves, courtesy of Ciler Peksah, while makeup artist Patsy O’Neill was responsible for her beauty look, which included glittery eyes and pink lips.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willougby's most beautiful Dancing on Ice dresses revealed

Shortly before the ITV show kicked off, Holly shared a behind-the-scenes snap on her Instagram account. She captioned the post: "Tonight it’s the @dancingonice Grand Final... who is your winner @colinrayjackson @faye_brookes or @sonnyjay ... see you on @itv at 6pm.

"Thank you to the whole team for getting through what has been an extraordinarily challenging series." She went on to thank her glam squad for their hard work throughout the 2021 series.

The TV star looked elegant in her white dress from bridal designer Lee Petra Grebenau

Clearly in love with her look, fans rushed to the comments section to shower her with compliments. "Wow gorgeous," wrote one follower, while a second remarked: "WOW WHAT AN ABSOLUTE ANGEL." Another added: "You look stunning, beautiful dress, like a wedding dress."

Holly thanked her glam squad for their hard work throughout the 2021 series

From colourful dresses to figure-hugging gowns, the mum-of-three has stepped out in a number of glamorous outfits throughout Dancing On Ice this year.

Some of Holly's most memorable moments include her icy blue dress which fans compared to Disney princesses including Elsa from Frozen and Cinderella, and the bright yellow Iris Serban frock she wore for the semi-finals. We will certainly miss seeing Holly's glam outfits every week!

The TV presenter opted for a bold yellow dress for the semi-finals

Although she may look perfectly put together, Holly recently admitted she has not always found it easy to choose clothes.

"For a long time, I was pretty clueless," she told Red in 2020. "There’s a picture of me on the red carpet when I first started in TV and I’m wearing a brown belted cord skirt, a brown cord jacket, fishnet tights and a weird round toe shoe. What was I thinking?

"But I’ve grown to like clothes more the older I’ve got and I now recognise the importance of having key staples that fit well in your wardrobe." These staples include dark denim jeans and a button-up dress.

