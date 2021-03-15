Beyoncé makes Grammys history in the most incredible leather mini dress The iconic singer’s look and the record she set will blow you away.

Stop everything. We just spotted Beyoncé at the Grammys and everyone is going crazy over her fierce look, and the huge record she just set.

The Black Parade songstress won her 28th Grammy at the show Sunday night for best R&B performance for the song, giving her the most Grammys won by any female artist in history.

Beyoncé and JAY Z at the 2021 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OvPCcn3NI5 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé stunned in a custom Schiaparelli leather mini dress

Not long before Queen Bey achieved the milestone, the CBS cameras panned around the room at the makeshift Grammys tent outside of the Staples Center, and Beyoncé was spotted for the first time at a table with Jay Z wearing a black off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli leather mini dress paired with sheer stockings and black and gold drop earrings.

The songstress's stylist, Zerina Akers, edged up the look with a pair of incredible long black gloves topped with gold tips on the fingernails.

Moments later, Queen Bey got up from the table and hit the stage with Megan the Stallion as they won best rap performance for “Savage”. The rapper, who rocked in an off-the-shoulder orange strapless dress paired with dazzling bejeweled stilettos sang the triple-threat star’s praises as she accepted the award.

“I always said when I grew up I wanted to be the rap Beyonce," Meghan said with a smile.

Beyoncé and Meghan the Stallion won Best Rap Performance for “Savage”

Before they left the stage, Beyoncé stepped up to the microphone, adding, “I wanted to quickly give my love to Meghan. I’m honored to be a part of the song. Houston we love you. Thank you Grammys.”

With that win, Beyonce tied the record for the most Grammys won by any female in history - a whopping 27 Grammys - which host Trevor Noah announced as the duo was walking off the stage.

That quickly changed when Bey won best R&B performance, taking her 27 wins to 28.

Queen Bey won her 28th Grammy, giving her the most Grammy wins of any female ever

The iconic singer and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy, also achieved a major Grammys milestone Sunday, and Beyonce made sure to sing her praises when she accepted her award. "My daughter won a Grammy tonight," she said. "I am so proud of you."

The 9-year-old starlet took home her first Grammy trophy Sunday when Bey’s Brown Skin Girl nabbed best music video, making her the second-youngest winner in Grammy history.

Blue is credited as a featured artist on the track, sings on it, and is prominent in the video for the song, which was released last August as a part of the soundtrack for the 2019 film The Lion King: The Gift. It was later adapted into a stunning visual clip for Bey’s 2020 visual album Black Is King.

