Harry Styles had a love affair with feather boas at the 2021 Grammys The Watermelon Sugar singer wore the accessory with everything as he achieved a major milestone

Harry Styles has a thing for feather boas - and that became clear quickly as he hit the red carpet at the Grammys Sunday night.

The Watermelon Sugar singer struck a pose wearing a checked Gucci blazer paired with a matching v-neck sweater tucked into brown velvet trousers. He completed the look with a feather purple boa wrapped around his neck.

Harry Styles hit the Grammys red carpet wearing a purple feather boa

And that was just our introduction to Harry’s feather boa collection. The singer went on to perform Watermelon Sugar on the Grammys stage rocking a black leather Gucci suit with no shirt underneath, and another Gucci boa - this time in a green variety.

As the One Direction star palmed the microphone and sang soulfully, he kept that green boa wrapped snugly around his neck, giving us rocker chic with a twist that screamed Grammys fashion.

Harry performed Watermelon Sugar wearing a green feather boa

Harry, who was nominated for best pop vocal album, best pop performance, and best music video, topped that look with chunky rings, a gold cross necklace, and heeled loafers.

He went on to win best pop solo performance, making him the first One Direction member to win a Grammy. And yes, Harry had a new boa around his neck as he stepped into the press room to talk about that win. This time, the music star wore a black boa over his green blazer.

Harry rocked a black feather boa in the Grammys press room

Speaking of leather looks, Beyonce wowed in a black off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli leather mini dress paired with sheer stockings and black and gold drop earrings.

The Black Parade songstress's stylist, Zerina Akers, edged up the look with a pair of incredible long black gloves topped with gold tips on the fingernails.

Queen Bey also opted for leather in a Schiaparelli mini dress

Queen Bey also made history when she won her 28th Grammy at the show for best R&B performance for Black Parade, giving her the most Grammys won by any female artist ever.