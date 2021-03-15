Jhene Aiko's dramatic Grammys dress is almost identical to Rihanna's past look

Although Jhene Aiko's album sadly did not scoop a Grammy, she did win big time on the red carpet, as the star stunned at in a dreamy pink Monsoori ruffled crop top with a matching tulle skirt. The dramatic modern princess look was akin to the one Rihanna rocked back in 2015 at the very same awards ceremony.

Similarities being the vibrant hot pink shade, the jaw-dropping tiered skirt and the ruffled tulle effect. While Umbrella singer Rihanna decided to go for a sparkly empire line, Jhene wanted to show off her taught waist with gap in between the candy floss top and statement skirt.

Jhene Aiko walked the red carpet in style

The songstress topped the look with a diamond Sydney Evan choker with matching drop earrings and Lesilla heels (although these were barely seen among the abundance of fabric). She attended the 63rd Grammys alongside her boyfriend Big Sean, who looked dapper in a Tux which he paired with flamboyant jewellery.

Rihanna stepped out in 2015 with this bold outfit

The Grammys is well-known for its experimental fashion, and this red carpet has seen its fair share of look-at-me puffball gowns. In fact, just last year at the 62nd Grammys, Ariana Grande donned a similarly eccentric style for her appearance.

The bigger the better we say!

Ariana Grande is also a fan of puffball dresses

The 2021 Grammys, which took place at the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles, had some other noteworthy looks, including Dua Lipa's see-through Versace dress and Harry Styles' checked blazer and feather boa ensemble.

As well as the iconic fashion looks, it was a ground-breaking evening for many stars, like Beyoncé who became the most Grammy awarded female ever (and her daughter Blue Ivy is now the second-youngest ever winner for her inclusion on the track Brown Skin Girl). Plus, Taylor Swift broke a big record by becoming the first female artist ever to win album of the year three times.

