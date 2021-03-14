Pippa Middleton rocks skinny jeans and bump-skimming jacket in new photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pippa Middleton looked radiant as she strolled around London on Saturday wearing a casual green coat that skimmed over her blossoming baby bump.

Kate Middleton's sister, who is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews, opted for a green parka with a faux-fur hood from Fay and dark blue skinny jeans in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The 37-year-old finished off her look with white trainers from Jimmy Choo and dark sunglasses, styling her brunette hair into loose curls.

Love Pippa's casual wool coat? Although it appears to be unavailable to buy online, there are several other dupes you can get your hands on, including a stunning option from Gap – which is less than £100 in the sale!

This comes shortly after Pippa's mother Carole Middleton confirmed her second pregnancy to Good Housekeeping. In a cover interview for the April issue, the Party Pieces founder was asked about her hopes for 2021.

Carole said: "I hope we see COVID-19 coming under control so all of us can have a more normal life. Hopefully this year, more people will get to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family.

"I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.

"And at some point I'd like to have a big party. Despite founding Party Pieces, I've never actually had my own big party – and I'd love one!"

Page Six first reported news of Pippa's pregnancy in December 2020, citing a source close to the family.

Pippa and James, 45, are already parents to son Arthur, who was born on 15 October 2018 in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London.

Pippa's mum Carole Middleton recently confirmed her second pregnancy

Earlier this week, the doting mum showed off her chic maternity style once again as she was photographed during a scooter ride with Arthur.

In the snaps, Pippa wore black skinny jeans, a white wool coat by Harris Wharf London, trainers and stylish Ray-Ban sunglasses as she rode her scooter, while her two-year-old wore jeans and a matching light blue wool coat.

They both donned helmets that matched their outfits, and as well as her handbag, Pippa also had a net bag strapped to her back through which different sports balls could be seen, including football and rugby balls.

