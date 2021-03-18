Kelly Ripa sparkles in a shimmery studded top - and her red pants are 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa dazzled as she hit the stage of Live With Kelly and Ryan Wednesday in a sparkly navy top that made fans go wild.

The daytime TV host danced out to her seat next to her co-host Ryan Seacrest wearing a micro studded dark blue Saint Laurent silk blouse paired with red wide-leg Saint Laurent trousers. She completed the look with a pair of square-rimmed, two-toned Warby Parker opticals.

Kelly danced out onto the set in a Valentino ensemble girl bosses would love

Kelly’s trousers are flared cotton-corduroy pants that have a ‘70s casual glam flair and are versatile. They can be worn with pumps and a blazer, a casual or silk button-down top, or even a statement-fitted tee.

The fashionista’s silk-satin blouse is a statement maker and gets its sparkle from the micro studs all over it. The top also has concealed front fastening and button cuffs. When the show posted a behind-the-scenes video of the look on Instagram, fans swooned over Kelly’s outfit, with one writing, “love the blouse Kelly!”

We have a thing for dark blue and red combos for ensembles, especially for spring, so we were thrilled to find Kelly’s pants on sale for half the price at $475 on Net-a-Porter. We also tracked down her blouse at Farfetch and her Chamberlain Warby Parker opticals.

Saint Laurent micro studded blouse, $1,074, Farfetch

Saint Laurent flared pants, $475, Net-a-Porter

Chamberlain Mission Clay Fade opticals, $95, Warby Parker

Kelly has an affinity for high waist flared trousers. The mother-of-three wore a green pair of Acne Studio wide-leg trousers last week ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. The pants also had a streamlined finish and a ‘70’s inspired look.

Kelly has a thing for high-waist flared trousers

She paired the pants with a black and white Valentino polka dot top complete with tie-fastening detailing and pumps.

When the show posted a behind-the-scenes video of Kelly on set wearing the look, fans quickly praised the ensemble with one writing, “Love Kelly’s green pants!”, and another chiming in, “Love the outfit Kelly”.

High-waist trousers are definitely a girl boss essential for spring, particularly in pops of neon colors.

