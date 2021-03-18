Viola Davis makes history in the neon yellow dress everyone needs for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

There’s no denying Viola Davis is a style star.

MORE: 2021 Oscars may take place in very unusual location

The Oscar winner wows whether she’s slaying a look from home, on a virtual red carpet, or at a star-studded event. So, it was no surprise that when the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star made history earlier this week, her celebrity stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, celebrated with a tribute to one of Viola’s dreamiest monochromatic looks.

Viola dances around in a neon yellow Max Mara combo that fans went wild over

In a throwback video Elizabeth shared on Instagram Tuesday, the acclaimed thesp can be seen dancing in front of a curtain wearing a neon yellow Max Mara dress, which came complete with a one-shoulder top and a peplum, figure-flattering skirt. The matching blazer, which Viola draped over her shoulders, took things to the next level with its structured shoulders.

The look was from the How to Get Away With Murder star’s L’Officiel USA 2018 cover shoot - but it’s so good that fans - and we - are still obsessing over it nearly three years later.

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried has best reaction to first-time Oscar nomination

“Congratulations! That yellow is so stunning! Shine on queen!”, one fan wrote in the comments on the post, while another chimed in, “Is there anything more striking than Viola in yellow?I think not.” Someone else replied, “Whoa this yellow is fire!”

Viola’s look is already sold out, so we tracked down an updated neon yellow combo for spring from Wolf & Badger, and a neon yellow Romwe bodycon dress to pair with the blazer for a different look for $6.99.

Wolf and Badger Yellow Blazer, $378, Wolf & Badger

Wolf and Badger Ariana Blazing Dress, $315, Wolf and Badger

Romwe one shoulder body on dress, $6.99, Romwe

Viola received a best actress Oscar nomination Tuesday for her starring role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, marking her fourth Oscar nomination, which broke the record for the number of overall acting nominations for a Black actress in history, according to Entertainment Weekly.

SHOP: 10 black female-owned brands on Amazon you need to know about

The actress also became the only Black woman to ever nab two Best Actress nominations.

Viola wowed at home for Golden Globes in a Lavie by CK dress

Viola has received past nominations for Best Actress for Doubt, The Help, and Fences, the latter of which she won her first Oscar for. Whoopi Goldberg is the only other Black actress who has received more than one Oscar nomination for acting, for her performances in The Color Purple and Ghost.

MORE: Viola Davis’s Golden Globes dress was incredibly meaningful - find out why

Whoopi won the Academy Award for Best Actress for Ghost in 1991.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.