Kylie Jenner’s celeb-obsessed silver hoops are the perfect spring staple - and they’re only $34

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kylie Jenner hit the snow earlier this year wearing a pair of hoop earrings everyone needs in their spring fashion repertoire.

MORE: The Kardashian-Jenners' homes are astonishing: Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, more

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first popped in 8 Other Reasons' delicate silver Agnes Hoops when she spent New Year's Eve with her sister Kendall Jenner in a winter wonderland.

Kylie's 8 Other Reasons silver hoops also come in gold

The duo struck poses in the snow, with Kylie showing off her curves in a snowsuit paired with a puffer vest, puffer jacket, snow boots, and a fierce pair of blue shades. We also couldn’t help but notice the small silver hoops she was wearing.

It turned out they were from the affordable celeb-loved brand, whose fans include Kendall, Hailey Bieber, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Halsey, among many others.

RELATED: Get Kylie Jenner's skin-plumping secret for less than $15 on Amazon

And unlike many of the designer duds Kylie wears, this accessory won’t break the bank.

We tracked down the delicate hoops on 8 Other Reasons, and they’re only $34. They also come in gold, which we love too for spring and summer.

8 Other Reasons Agnes Hoop, $34, 8 Other Reasons

The hoops are perfect for everyday wear, and make for the best staple for any look, given that they’re stylish but not overpowering.

MORE: Kylie Jenner treats pink-obsessed daughter to ride in Barbie Jeep - see adorable snap

We’re also obsessing over 8 Other Reasons' Living for it Choker, which Saweetie paired with a bright red Chanel sweatshirt and red shades (that we want too) earlier this year.

8 Other Reasons Living for it Choker, $45, 8 Other Reasons

The Best Friend rapper shared a photo on Instagram that showed her wearing the look as she hopped out of the backseat of a black car.

The 18k gold plated statement choker is an essential piece for fashionistas who want to make a statement - and edge up an ensemble. It comes complete with a lobster clasp closure, and an adjustable extender.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.