Amanda Holden looks unreal in figure-hugging red dress

Amanda Holden pulled out all the stops for her stint on Comic Relief on Friday – wowing audiences in a gorgeous, figure-hugging red dress.

The TV star, who presented The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon show alongside Jason Manford, looked phenomenal rocking an off-the-shoulder frock by Suzanne Neville, which she teamed with a pair of matching red heels.

Her hair was expertly styled into loose waves by her trusty stylist Christian Vermaak, and her makeup looked flawless with a glossy lip and smokey eye.

WATCH: Amanda Holden looks incredible in white knit dress

Needless to say, Amanda's fans were blown away by her body-skimming ensemble, with one commenting: "Beautiful dress."

A second wrote: "I love this so much!" A third added: "You look amazing in that dress. So nice to see you presenting." And a fourth wrote: "Wow! Love this. So beautiful."

Earlier in the day, Amanda welcomed the weekend in a luxurious buy from royal-approved designer Suzannah London.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her Suzanne Neville frock

The star looked gorgeous in the £1,150 jumpsuit, made in a chic polka dot crepe-de-chine with a V-neckline, puff sleeves and flattering flared trousers.

Sharing her usual sassy snap on her Instagram Story, Amanda added a casual denim jacket from Reiss to finish the look and navy heels.

Suzannah London is a brand that's particularly loved by the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge - both royals have worn beautiful designs by the label for important engagements.

Amanda looked beautiful in her Suzannah London jumpsuit

Amanda's choice was the 'Persephone' jumpsuit, which is designed to be beautifully figure-flattering. It's described online as having a "draped knot detail and short pleated sleeves with a beautiful tulip cutting detailing".

As usual, the presenter has been wowing us with her looks all week. On Thursday, she opted for a more affordable look in a beautiful knit midi dress from Pretty Lavish - which featured button-up details and an ankle-grazing maxi length.

We love how Amanda mixes high-end with high-street, and we can never predict what she's going to wear next! Bring on next week...

