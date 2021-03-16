We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden looked gorgeous in her latest denim look on Tuesday - rocking another pair of her flared Victoria Beckham jeans.

Teaming the look with a pretty blouse from L.K.Bennett, Amanda did her usual sassy strut for her Instagram Story, and later shared a beautiful snap in the outfit.

It seems that the star is fond of Mrs Beckham's popular jeans, and has a number of pairs. Her latest buy is the 'High-rise flared jean', costing £395.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda struts in her VB jeans

And if you're loving her blouse - which wouldn't look out of place on the Duchess of Cambridge, we reckon - it's currently available in all sizes, and costs £150.

The star loves her Victoria Beckham denim

Later, Amanda was seen stepping outside the Global studios, adding a chic cream coat and neutral handbag to her look - as well as her signature sunglasses.

Blouse, £150, L.K.Bennett

After releasing the new jeans earlier this year, Victoria Beckham herself declared her new "uniform" to be "70s inspired denim and relaxed shirting", so it looks like Amanda's got the VB look nailed!

The fashion designer has revealed that her jeans were her go-to during lockdown - but that she never resorted to tracksuits or loungewear like many of us did.

Victoria Beckham high-rise jeans, £395, MyTheresa

She told The Guardian: "I lived in vintage jeans all the way through lockdown. Although I will have you know that I never once turned to an elasticated waist, except for in the gym."

It looks like Amanda and Victoria have something in common, as the Heart Radio star has remained ultra glamorous throughout the past year, giving us plenty of fashion inspiration each day!

Amanda also wore L.K.Bennett on Monday

Her loyal stylist Karl Willett has previously spoken to HELLO! about her fun and flirty style.

"She loves to take risks and be adventurous," he said. "Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

