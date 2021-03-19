﻿
amanda-holden

Amanda Holden channels royalty in luxurious jumpsuit

We love this outfit!

Fiona Ward

Amanda Holden pulled out all the stops for her outfit on Friday, welcoming the weekend in a luxurious buy from royal-approved designer Suzannah London.

The star looked gorgeous in the £1,150 jumpsuit, made in a chic polka dot crepe-de-chine with a V-neckline, puff sleeves and flattering flared trousers.

Sharing her usual sassy snap on her Instagram Story, Amanda added a casual denim jacket from Reiss to finish the look, and navy heels.

amanda-holden-suzannah-london

Amanda looked beautiful in her Suzannah London jumpsuit

Suzannah London is a brand that's particularly loved by the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge - both royals have worn beautiful designs by the label for important engagements.

Loading the player...


WATCH: Amanda Holden turns 50: Her best fashion moments

Amanda's choice is the 'Persephone' jumpsuit, which is designed to be beautifully figure-flattering. It's described online as having a "draped knot detail and short pleated sleeves with a beautiful tulip cutting detailing".

As usual, the presenter has been wowing us with her looks all week. On Thursday, she opted for a more affordable look in a beautiful knit midi dress from Pretty Lavish - which featured button-up details and an ankle-grazing maxi length.

suzannah-jumpsuit

Persephone jumpsuit, £1,250, Suzannah London

On Wednesday, she looked beautiful in a chic & Other Stories mini skirt and cut-out floral knitwear from River Island, which immediately sold out in most sizes.

For Tuesday's Heart Radio show, she rocked another pair of her flared Victoria Beckham jeans, pairing them with a pretty blouse from L.K.Bennett.

la-redoute-jumpsuit

SHOP SIMILAR: Jumpsuit, £65, La Redoute

And on Monday, she shared her usual cheeky post, this time wearing a racing jumpsuit as she revealed that part of the Global studios had been transformed into a race track.

We love how Amanda mixes high-end with high-street, and we can never predict what she's going to wear next! Bring on next week...

