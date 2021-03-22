We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden was back at Heart Radio and meaning business on Monday morning, as she rocked a chic tweed pencil dress and heels to present the breakfast show.

Layering a pretty pussybow blouse underneath her frock, we reckon she looked super smart for the week ahead - later adding one of her favourite tote bags to the look as she stepped outside in front of cameras.

We've tracked down the classic dress at one of Amanda's favourite brands, L.K.Bennett, costing £275. We approve!

Amanda looked fabulous in her L.K.Bennett pencil dress

Amanda's latest pick is described as a "contemporary take on the little tweed dress", though we're getting retro vibes with that cream trim detail and those gorgeous gold buttons.

WATCH: Amanda Holden turns 50: Her best fashion moments

We've also spotted a same-but-different style at Oasis, costing just £33.75. You can layer it up with a shirt like Amanda, or style it on it's own when the weather gets warmer.

The star appeared on Friday night's Comic Relief show, too, and didn't disappoint with her glamorous dress choice.

Tweed dress, £275, L.K.Bennett

Presenting The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon show alongside Jason Manford, she looked phenomenal rocking an off-the-shoulder frock by Suzanne Neville, which she teamed with a pair of matching red heels.

Amanda's hair was expertly styled into loose waves by her trusty stylist Christian Vermaak, and her makeup looked flawless with a glossy lip and smokey eye.

Amanda looked gorgeous on Friday's Comic Relief

She shared a gorgeous Instagram snap as she posed in the dress, writing: "Please continue to dig deep for @comicrelief... Loads of prizes to win on BBC1."

Unsurprisingly, Amanda's fans were blown away by her outfit, with one commenting: "Beautiful dress." A second wrote: "I love this so much!" and a third added: "You look amazing in that dress. So nice to see you presenting."

