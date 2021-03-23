Ruth Langsford sends fans wild in silky leopard print blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking pretty in pink, Ruth Langsford dazzled on Loose Women as she stepped out in a silky leopard print blouse from Pure Collection. Taking a walk on the wild side, the presenter certainly made a statement on Tuesday's show, teaming her printed shirt with black trousers, heels and silver hooped earrings.

Colour coordinated to perfection, Ruth also rocked a smoky eye, rosy blusher and a matching pink lipstick. Looking effortlessly glam, her blonde locks were blow-dried to perfection, delicately framing her face.

In love with Ruth's latest look? Us too, and we've found her leopard print number in the sale. Reduced from £120 to £60, this deal is too good to miss. Made from the finest washed silk, fans of this style can also shop it in three other patterns. A wardrobe staple for all-seasons, the brand recommends pairing it with a leather pencil skirt for the office.

Ruth is a big fan of leopard print, and she's been spotted wearing the classic print on a number of occasions.

Just last week, the TV star shared some exciting news with fans as she launched the new two-in-one jumpsuit from her QVC collection. Twirling for the camera as she posed in her gorgeous one-piece, Ruth wrote: "My new jumpsuit is here! It's launching tonight on @qvcuk but it's on the website now if you'd like a sneaky peek! Link in my bio #qvc #jumpsuit #ruthlangsfordfashion."

Earlier this month, Ruth also added a leopard print wrap dress to her QVC range – and it's flying off of the shelves. Posting a video as she sashayed in her flirty midi, fans were quick to react.

"Work it Ruth!!" enthused one, while another shared: "Love the shape. Super flattering" and a third commented: "Love it Ruth, looks great on you! Loving the swishing!"

