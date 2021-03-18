We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford has just made an exciting announcement - and her fashion fans are thrilled. Debuting her latest design on social media, the Loose Women star has shared a sneak peek of her new two-in-one jumpsuit, which will launch tonight as part of her QVC collection.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford unveils romantic birthday dinner with husband Eamonn Holmes

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford inadvertently shares rare photo of her teenage son Jack

Ruth's two-in-one jumpsuit is so chic

Twirling for the camera as she posed in her leopard print number, Ruth wrote: "My new jumpsuit is here! It's launching tonight on @qvcuk but it's on the website now if you'd like a sneaky peek! Link in my bio #qvc #jumpsuit #ruthlangsfordfashion."

READ: Ruth Langsford's teenage son Jack makes cameo appearance in home video

Animal Print Jumpsuit, £61.98, QVC

Fans eager to get their hands on Ruth's jumpsuit can currently shop it online at a reduced price of £61.98.

A wardrobe staple perfect for making the transition from desk to date night, this surprising style combines a leopard print top and black trousers in one, creating the illusion of two separate pieces.

Accessorising her jumpsuit with black stilettos and silver jewellery to match, Ruth looked effortlessly glam! She wore her blonde locks down in a sleek, straight style and rocked her favourite makeup trio – a smokey eye complete with rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lipgloss.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's early birthday present revealed in touching family video

Typically retailing at £69.50, we'd recommend grabbing this deal while you can. With the jumpsuit set to launch officially on Thursday's show, we reckon this one-piece will go flying off of the virtual shelves.

Already a big hit with her 998k followers, Ruth will no doubt be delighted to receive such a positive response. "Now this is so nifty, great idea/concept," wrote one fan. "Ordered mine. Love this concept," added another.

Loading the player...

Ruth has been adding a number of leopard print pieces to her QVC collection

Since launching her QVC collection, Ruth has become something of a fashion icon, and each week she has fans clamouring to get their hands on her latest looks.

Just last week, the presenter wowed in a stunning leopard print dress, flashing a coy smile to the camera as she sashayed along in her figure-hugging frock. Already a bestseller, it's still available to shop for £52.98.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.