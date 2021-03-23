Gigi Hadid steps out with baby Khai in a blue trench coat everyone needs for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Whether Gigi Hadid is hitting the runway, relaxing at home, or stepping out, the supermodel mom always shows off her impeccable style.

It was no different as she hit the streets of New York City with her daughter Khai on Sunday and gave us a major dose of street style inspo when she brought a striking pop of color to the scene with her chic baby blue Lesyanebo trench coat.

Gigi first started stepping out with her daughter late last year

The stunning catwalker paired the look with a pandemic perfect accessory - a matching blue skin protective H_llo Friend face mask and her beloved black Dr. Martens 1460 boots.

Gigi also rocked a pair of aviator shades and threw her red hair in a top bun for her outing with her little one, whom she pushed in a stroller as she made her way.

We love the idea of stepping away from neutrals and adding a bolder twist to our light trench coats now that we’re in spring.

Gigi’s coat isn’t up for grabs just yet, but we found the best dupe at ASOS on sale for $60.35, and another baby blue trench, a Calvin Klein version, on Amazon for $79.88.

ASOS Design taffeta trench coat, $60.35, ASOS

Calvin Klein Chambray Coat $79.88, Amazon

The fashionista, who recently switched up her signature blonde hair to red is quickly becoming the queen of spring coat inspo.

Gigi wowed in a Moncler color-blocked coat

She went on to step out for some fresh air in the Big Apple with her and Zayn Malik’s daughter again on Monday wearing a color-blocked Moncler trench coat paired with black Wardrobe NYC leggings and her go-to black Dr. Martens boots.

Gigi topped the look with a pair of oval Krewe shades and diamond-encrusted earrings by The Last Line, and a black face mask, as she enjoyed the day with her little one, whom she kept tucked away in her stroller.

