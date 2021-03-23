Michelle Keegan rocks cosiest coat in sun-soaked photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan upped her outfit game again on Monday when she enjoyed an outing with her dogs in a chic camel jacket.

The Our Girl actress, who is married to TOWIE star Mark Wright, posed for a selfie in her car wearing a white striped shirt layered underneath a suede aviator jacket – the perfect accessory for the in-between Spring weather.

The faux shearling lining certainly looked warm enough to keep the spring chill at bay, despite the fact that the sun could be seen streaming through the windows. Michelle wore her dark hair down and opted for minimal makeup.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan wows fans in her new Very range

Although she didn't share where her jacket was from, we've found some gorgeous alternatives – and they start at just £30.

In another cute clip of her pet pooch Pip sitting in the sunshine, it appeared as though she had taken yet another jacket with her for a dog walk. The Chihuahua sat on a cream padded jacket on the bench next to Michelle, so perhaps she was prepared for all weather conditions!

The actress kept warm in a cosy jacket

Her warm attire was a marked contrast to the summery outfit she recently donned in another Instagram photo. The Brassic star showcased her tanned legs in a pair of white denim shorts, matching trainers and a pink knitted jumper from her Very range.

Cream aviator jacket, was £90 now £30, River Island

In between working and caring for their two dogs, Michelle and Mark have been creating their dream home from scratch and judging by a new picture, the final results will be incredible.

Taking to their new joint Instagram account dedicated to the evolution of their "dream home", the couple shared a picture of the house they bought and how their new build will look once work is completed.

Michelle also appeared to take a padded jacket on her dog walk

"Here's the lovely house that we purchased back in 2019 vs what we are hoping to create. It's been a long process so far and still a long way to go but sooner or later we will have the house, we could have only ever dreamed of. #grateful," they wrote.

It showed the original beamed property being transformed into a large white Georgian manor house with plenty of grounds for their dogs to enjoy.

