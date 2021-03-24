We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes has inspired fans to try an unusual new fashion trend when she shared a gorgeous snap of her This Morning look on her Instagram. Posing at London’s Television Centre, the presenter looked stylish and sophisticated in a cream ribbed hooded body that we predict will be a sell out – and we know where you can get it.

Posting the stunning outfit to her 2.1 million followers, the mum-of-three coined the term ‘boody’ in her post with the witty caption: "A Body + A Hoody = Boody".

Complementing the neutral colour palette of her outfit, the star paired the cream bodysuit from Zara with the 'Pleat Straight Trousers' from Mango in sand and delicate beige mules from H&M – a high street look we can get on board with.

Rochelle rocked the neutrals on This Morning

Looking as gorgeous as ever, Rochelle wore her hair straight and kept her looking natural. She paired a subtle smokey brown eye with bronzed cheeks and a soft blush lip, highlighting her glowing skin.

Just like the outfit, the presenter kept accessories minimal – wearing some simple gold hoops to tie the look together.

From luxe to loungewear, it appears the presenter is loving styling neutral tones at the moment. If you're looking to recreate Rochelle’s chic Spring look, we've tracked down the whole outfit so you can jump on the 'boody' trend before anyone else does.

The This Morning presenter recently gave fans an insight into lockdown life with husband Marvin Humes and their three children.

"It's very different, but we're slowly getting used to it which is also weird," she explained to HELLO!: "I found it quite intense last year, I don't know if it was because I was pregnant, but I was like 'woah it's a lot'."

