Rochelle Humes shared a late-night photo from bed on Friday to update her fans on one of her house plants, showing off the unbelievably stylish bedroom she shares with husband Marvin Humes.

"If anyone was wondering how she's doing," wrote the famous mum as she zoomed in on the plant.

Also visible was the couple's enormous bed, which was covered with crisp white bedsheets.

The former singer also revealed that they've opted for a muted colour scheme, with the high walls painted a chic shade of off-white.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes candidly talks about breastfeeding

The bedroom floor is black, as is the gorgeous surrounding furniture, and they have an enormous flat screen TV on the wall.

We could also see a show-stopping light fixture hanging from the high ceiling and Rochelle's beautiful dark grey bedroom door – which looks more like the entrance to a fancy flat!

Rochelle and Marvin live in Essex with their three children, Alaia-Mai, seven, Valentina, three, and baby Blake, who was born in October.

The famous couple occasionally share glimpses into their beautiful home, and the luxurious mansion is truly something to behold.

The property has a spacious hallway with parquet flooring and a light white colour scheme, and Rochelle and Marvin even shared a peek inside their living room when they filmed together at home in July.

The couple even have a huge home gym

The room has a neutral colour scheme, with cream carpets and walls, featuring cushioned detailing on either side of the windows and fireplace.

The couple have a huge kitchen and dining room, which is fitted with white wooden cabinets and a large marble-topped island in the centre. They also have spotlights, and three spherical glass lampshades.

Earlier in January, doting mum Rochelle also filmed inside her home gym, revealing just how huge it really is.

Filming herself in the space's enormous mirrored wall, the former singer revealed that the huge gym is packed with high-tech equipment and even features its very own vending machine.

