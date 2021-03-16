Holly Willoughby's flirty frock is a spring dream

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has done it again! The This Morning presenter just influenced ITV viewers to copy another of her outfits after rocking a pretty pink dress to host the morning show alongside Phillip Schofield.

The 40-year-old beauty wowed in a gorgeous pastel number from Great Plains. The demure dress boasted a modest neckline, flattering ruched sleeves and a floaty hemline, making it the perfect back to work choice as the warmer weather approaches.

Holly's striking dress, which also comes in an eye-catching shade of green, proved incredibly popular with her Instagram fans, who were in love with the ditsy floral print.

One follower penned: "So gorgeous, such a beautiful Spring dress". Another wrote: "Love the pink it suits you so well!" while a third commented: "Wowww absolutely love your outfit holly".

The overwhelmingly positive reaction to Holly's latest look can only mean one thing - her dress is bound to sell out quickly. Holly paired hers with beige heels, but we'd dress the look down with white trainers for picnics in the park come April.

Holly looked stunning in a pink floral dress on This Morning

The 'Fresh Ditsy Round Neck Dress' certainly won't hang around for long and we predict it's going to be a summer staple in many people's wardrobes.

Meanwhile, Holly has been delighting fans with her stunning Dancing on Ice looks this series. The star saved the best for last, emerging in a striking feathered number by bridal designer Lee Petra Grebenau for the grand finale on Sunday night.

Fresh Ditsy Round Neck Dress, £90, Great Plains

The dress featured a figure-flattering silhouette with a waist-cinching belt and the appearance of a strapless neckline.

Sharing a smiling shot on her Instagram, Holly thanked her glam squad – which includes stylist Danielle Whiteman – and the DOI cast, saying: "Thank you to the whole team for getting through what has been an extraordinarily challenging series." Here's hoping next year brings a bit more normality!

