Marvin Humes has given fans an insight into lockdown life with wife Rochelle after spending the past year juggling their incredibly busy schedules alongside homeschooling. Not only that, the couple have also been preoccupied with their newborn son Blake.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the JLS star opened up about his date nights with Rochelle and the toughest lesson he learnt during the course of the pandemic.

WATCH: Marvin Humes reveals adorable bonding moment with baby son Blake

"I've learnt a lot from lockdown, definitely patience from the kids and homeschooling," he shared. "I've got even more admiration for teachers because homeschooling is tough, and you have got to have a lot of patience."

The couple are currently busy homeschooling their two daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, four, as well as raising their baby son Blake, who was born in October.

He added: "Of course [lockdown] was tough for everybody, we were lucky we have a garden and a space to be outside the four walls, especially for the kids and not being at school and socialising with their friends. We made the best of it and had to draw the positives from it."

Marvin and Rochelle married in 2012

Reflecting on the past 12 months, Marvin is certainly grateful to have his family with him. "Highs have been spending lots of time with the family, especially my new-born Blake," he explained. "We definitely didn't spend as much time with our first two because we were still working and bits and pieces.

"But with Blake, we have been with him every day and obviously not seeing family - Zooms have been great! However, it has been tough, not seeing loved ones. We are such a close family… that has definitely been the toughest part."

Asked how he and wife Rochelle spend their date nights, the singer replied: "When Roch and I used to go out to restaurants which seems like a long time ago, our favourite cuisine is Japanese, and in London we have a lot of Japanese restaurants. That's always our go-to first choice of cuisines."

The couple share three young children together

But when at home, their guilty pleasure is Indian cuisine. "Guilty pleasure food… where do I start! I love takeaways probably too much," he said. "My number one is definitely a curry, the poppadoms, naan bread and all the sauces… yeah definitely a curry! That's my go-to takeaway for sure!"

When probed on his own cooking, Marvin joked: "I only cook breakfast in the house… I like to think I'm decent at breakfast, I go full out!! Full English breakfast!! I'm lucky that Roch is a great cook and does the majority in the house, I'm not doing anything new, just what I know I'm good at really, Aha!"

Marvin and his wife Rochelle may lead busy lives, but finding some quality time together takes priority. "Roch and I never unwind with the kids because it's always go go go - it's usually a mixture of doing TikTok dances, dressing up in Elsa and Anna costumes," he remarked. "That's the kids by the way not me and Rochelle."

The JLS star has opened up about lockdown life

"When the kids are eventually in bed, we just like to settle down in front of the tele, glass of wine," the dad-of-three continued. "Star on Disney+… and catching up on… if it's Roch's choice it will be a Pretty Woman, or Devil Wears Prada, if it's my choice it will be something like, Notorious."

On making a home with Rochelle, the radio presenter explained: "Home is just where we can completely switch off, shut ourselves from the outside world and just be in our own little bubble, how have I created a home for ourselves?

"I think it's the kids, that's what makes our home, our home. We come home and there's no feeling like, when the kids come running to you at the door and they've missed you all day. That's definitely my idea of home. The family."

"We made the best of it and had to draw the positives from it" - he said

On trying to keep positive whilst working from home, he added: "I'm super lucky that I've got an area to work out at home, so that has definitely been good for my physical and mental health. So, I am super lucky to be able to jump on the Peloton bike,

"Roch has been doing her Pilates classes and stuff so it's just good to have space to do that, we are very thankful for that. That has definitely been a massive bonus for us during lockdown, for sure."

