Amanda Holden looks incredible in ultra leg-lengthening jeans

Amanda Holden has been rocking some gorgeous denim again, and we bet fans are in love.

The star looked incredible in a pair of leg-lengthening flared jeans from Paige Denim on Thursday, as she strutted in her usual video at the Heart Radio studios.

She teamed her look with a chic pussy-bow blouse from one of her favourite British brands, L.K.Bennett, which is currently still available to shop at John Lewis for £195.

WATCH: Amanda rocked her leg-lengthening flares

Amanda's high-end jeans may well be the 'Genevieve' style from Paige, which cost £255 at Selfridges. There are lots of similar options at lower price points, too, including Topshop's £29.99 pair which is available at ASOS.

As usual, the presenter has been wowing us all week with her outfits! On Tuesday, she looked beautiful in a white utility dress from Reiss with sheer sleeves, twin-pockets and a flattering belt that nipped her in at the waist.

SHOP SIMILAR: Topshop jeans, £29.99, ASOS

And on Wednesday, Amanda wowed fans in a strutting video wearing a figure-hugging denim jumpsuit from Forever Unique.

Plenty of fans reacted to the video, with one writing: "There you are, strutting your stuffffff!!! Looking beautiful as always," and another adding: "Looking fabulous and just a bit fierce this morning. In the best possible way that is."



Rocking a Forever Unique jumpsuit

For Monday's look, Amanda looked equally as glamorous as she arrived for her morning radio show, layering a pretty blouse underneath her pencil frock.

We've tracked down the dress, which is described as a "contemporary take on the little tweed dress", at one of Amanda's favourite brands, L.K.Bennett, costing £275. She later added a beautiful tote bag to the look.

Wearing Reiss on Tuesday

The 50-year-old star, who always looks fresh despite her tiring work schedule, has previously revealed that she likes to refresh her skin with a facial mist - we wonder if she does it before she steps out in front of the cameras?

Recommending the Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, she told HELLO!: "With my early morning starts for radio my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."

