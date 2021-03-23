We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has turned to one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers for her latest look – and we love it.

MORE: Amanda Holden's blue denim jacket is going straight on our spring wish list

For her Heart Radio show on Tuesday, the presenter rocked a white utility dress from Reiss that we could certainly see Kate Middleton adding to her wardrobe.

Known as the 'Farah' dress, the £235 design has a shirt silhouette with sheer sleeves, twin-pockets and a flattering belt that nips Amanda in at the waist.

Striking a pose on her Instagram Stories, Amanda paired her midi dress with matching white heels and wore contrasting bright red nail polish – a look put together by her loyal stylist Karl Willett.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 style lessons Amanda Holden swears by

Beauty wise, the Britain's Got Talent star wore her blonde hair straight and opted for minimal makeup for her chic daytime look.

RELATED: 15 best pyjamas for spring - it's time to say goodbye to cosy and say hello to cool

SHOP: The fashion and beauty discounts & early Easter sales happening right now

On Monday, she looked equally as glamorous as she arrived for her morning radio show, layering a pretty pussybow blouse underneath her frock.

The Heart Radio presenter looked gorgeous in her white summer dress

We've tracked down the dress, which is described as a "contemporary take on the little tweed dress", at one of Amanda's favourite brands, L.K.Bennett, costing £275. She later added a beautiful tote bag to the look as she stepped outside in front of cameras.

Karl Willett previously spoke to HELLO! about Amanda's outfit choices and described her as "adventurous". He said: "She's a dream client, and a friend.

White utility dress, £235, Reiss

"She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

He added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to recreate these looks from the high street."

READ: 13 best pastel coats for spring: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS and New Look

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.