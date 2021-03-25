Pippa Middleton is beautiful in blue in sweet new photos with baby Grace

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pippa Middleton was the ultimate stylish mum on Thursday as she was pictured strolling with her new baby daughter and her son Arthur in pictures published by the MailOnline.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge seemed to be enjoying her walk with her children, as she smiled and chatted happily with her two-year-old - and as ever, she looked ultra chic in her laidback outfit, too.

Wearing a royal blue coat thought to be by The Fold, teamed with a checked midi dress and her favourite Jimmy Choo trainers, Pippa looked comfy and chic after welcoming her second child on 15 March.

She pulled her hair into a simple ponytail and her skin looked glowing and gorgeous, too.

The mum-of-two has been pictured a number of times walking near her London home following the birth of her daughter.

Hawaii trainers, £350, Jimmy Choo

On Wednesday, she was also spotted chatting with friends during her daily stroll, and on Tuesday she was spotted with Arthur wearing her favourite combo of a coat, midi dress and trainers once again.

Over the weekend, Pippa was also photographed outside her £17 million West London mansion in a floaty dress from Fenn Wright Manson. The pretty frock is still available to shop at John Lewis, costing £114 reduced from £229.

Pippa and her husband James Matthews recently welcomed their daughter

Pippa gave birth on Monday 15 March, and a family source told HELLO! that she delivered her daughter, who weighed 6lbs 7oz, at around 4:22am. "Mother and baby are doing well," the source said. "She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

It has also been revealed that mum Carole Middleton has already a paid a visit to her new grandchild. She wore a black skirt and top with a matching black wool coat and a stylish tan handbag as she was photographed walking into the family's £17 million West London mansion at the weekend.

