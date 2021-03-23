We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pippa Middleton took her newborn baby girl out for a stroll around her local neighbourhood in London, and she looked simply glowing.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Kate Middleton's younger sister was spotted smiling as she pushed her one-week-old daughter, called Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews, in a pram.

Ditching jeans and warm puffas, Pippa made the most of the sunny weather in a geometric print dress and designer trainers, layering a Sandro Paris trench coat over the top.

WATCH: A decade of Pippa Middleton's style

Her frock of choice was from Hobbs and featured a black and brown print, a contrasting black collar, a tie-waist belt and a fit and flare skirt – a comfortable summer dress, especially when the weather becomes warmer.

And the best part? It's currently on sale! The dress was originally priced at £149 but fans of Pippa's look can now get their hands on her outfit for just £59.

'Alison' printed dress, was £149 now £59, Hobbs

To finish off her casual look, Pippa added her Ray-Ban sunglasses and a pair of white leather trainers from one of her favourite footwear brands, Jimmy Choo. She appears to have opted for the 'Hawaii' style, complete with a chunky cole and silver star eyelets – perfect for the doting mum to run around after her two children.

The 37-year-old and her husband James Matthews are also parents to two-year-old son Arthur.

Hawaii trainers, £350, Jimmy Choo

This is not the first time Pippa has been in public since giving birth to her second child. Over the weekend, the mum-of-two was photographed outside her £17 million West London mansion in a floaty dress from Fenn Wright Manson, teamed with a black crossbody bag and white trainers.

The pretty frock is still available to shop at John Lewis, costing £114 reduced from £229.

Pippa gave birth on Monday 15 March, and a family source told HELLO! that she delivered her daughter, who weighed 6lbs 7oz, at around 4:22am. "Mother and baby are doing well," the source said. "She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

