We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pippa Middleton welcomed her little girl Grace just last week, and she's since been spotted outside her London home.

In pictures published by the MailOnline, the mum-of-two was photographed wearing a beautiful floaty dress from Fenn Wright Manson, teamed with a black crossbody bag and white trainers.

MORE: Pippa Middleton's huge £250k engagement ring has secret royal connection

The pretty frock is still available to shop at John Lewis, costing £114 reduced from £229. No doubt the loose silhouette was a comfy choice for Pippa, who often rocks laidback outfits.

Fenn Wright Manson dress, £114, John Lewis

The 37-year-old welcomed her second child, daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane Williams, on 15 March.

And in the new photos, it was also revealed that mum Carole Middleton has already a paid a visit to her new grandchild. She wore a black skirt and top with a matching black wool coat and a stylish tan handbag as she was photographed walking into the family's £17 million West London mansion.

Pippa and her husband James Matthews welcomed their daughter on 15 March

Another snap showed Pippa's hedge fund manager husband James walking out of their home ahead of the family's nanny, as the couple went out with Grace while Carole looked after their son Arthur.

GALLERY: The best photos from Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding

The 66-year-old is believed to be in the family's support bubble and confirmed Pippa's second pregnancy in an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier this month.

SHOP SIMILAR: Dot shirt dress, £12, Matalan

During the same article, the party planning expert also revealed her approach to looking after her grandchildren – who include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

LOOK: 17 royal engagement rings that will blow you away: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, Princess Diana and more

Carole told the magazine: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides." How lovely is that?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.