Pippa Middleton looks stunning in belted coat for family outing in London

One week after welcoming her second child with husband James Matthews, Pippa Middleton has been photographed enjoying some quality time with her son Arthur.

The two-year-old was spotted clutching onto his mum's hand as the pair strolled around London near their £17 million West London home.

For the relaxed mother-son bonding time, Pippa opted for a casual outfit that included a forest green belted coat and one of her favourite pairs of trainers from Jimmy Choo.

Beauty wise, she kept her makeup minimal and wore her dark hair in a straight style with the front section fastened back.

WATCH: Pippa Middleton's style evolution over ten years

Like her sister Kate Middleton, Pippa is not afraid to recycle her favourite items of clothing. She has been spotted wearing the Mango coat, which has now sold out, on several occasions in the past, including for a Christmas carol service with her mum Carole Middleton in December 2019.

For an outing with husband James in 2020, Pippa paired the high street buy with comfy leggings, her designer Stuart Weitzman boots and a maroon scarf.

Kate Middleton's sister has worn the Mango coat on several occasions in the past

Her 'Hawaii' chunky trainers are also one of her go-to shoes, with the doting mum choosing to team them with a geometric print dress over the weekend as she enjoyed a stroll with newborn baby Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews.

Her frock was from Hobbs, which is on sale for £59, and she added a Sandro Paris trench coat over the top.

The 37-year-old and her husband James are likely adjusting to life as a family-of-four after welcoming their daughter Grace last week.

Pippa and James are doting parents to son Arthur and baby Grace

Perhaps her mum Carole has been on hand to help since the 66-year-old is believed to be in the family's support bubble.

Last week, the glamorous grandmother was pictured visiting her new grandchild in the family's mansion wearing a black skirt and top with a matching black wool coat and a stylish tan handbag.

