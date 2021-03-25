Kim Kardashian’s Lululemon workout wear is perfect for spring - and it’s on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Once you slip into one of Lululemon’s athleisure looks once, it’s hard not to get addicted.

The celebrity-loved brand has a variety of figure-flattering styles that are not only comfortable to work out in but wear in everyday life too. Plus, they’re really cute. So, it’s no surprise that stars like Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Addison Rae, and more are often spotted in their leggings, sports bras, and popular zip-ups.

Kim Kardashian rocked Lululemon's Define Jacket with matching black leggings

That’s a huge reason why we were thrilled when Lululemon launched a major spring sale.

Aside from the brand’s leggings and sports bras that have gained it a cult following, the Define Jacket has been one of its top sellers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been a longtime fan of the brand and was spotted rocking it in black as she left a fitness studio in Los Angeles, pairing it with matching black leggings and black sunglasses.

Reese wore the zip-up in incognito camo earlier this month. The Draper James mogul shared a selfie on Instagram that showed her sporting the look with black sunglasses as she finished up a workout.

Reese wore a Define Jacket in Incognito Camo

Thanks to Lululemon’s stellar sale, the Define jacket has been marked down to $99. We tracked down a similar style to Kim’s below, and although Reese’s style isn’t on sale just yet, we found a similar camo zip-up version on the site for $69, and an additional crop-top zip-up on sale for $74.

Lululemon Hooded Define Jacket, $99, Lululemon

Lululemon Run Briskly 1/2 zip-up, $69, Lululemon

Lululemon Rest less cropped zip-up, $74, Lululemon

Addison, meanwhile, rocked her Define Jacket on an Instagram Live last March. That version is not on sale, but it’s worth bookmarking to shop just in case or buying it now before it sells out. There are quite a few spring colors in that newer style, including a neon yellow and pastel pink.

Lululemon Define Jacket, $118, Lululemon

The Define Jacket is super soft and created with a weightless Nulu fabric. It also has a slim fit, zip-up pockets, and a hidden pocket to stash your cards and keys.

In addition to those features, there are more reasons why the athleisure brand’s Define Jacket has gained a cult following. It’s a zip-up top that is a closet essential for fashionistas who want to throw something on over their sports bra after leaving their workout or on the way there without skimping on style.

It also works well when paired with leggings and trainers for an athleisure look during the day. Lululemon’s clothing is also well made, so their pieces stand the test of time, no matter how many times you wear them.

