Princess Kate's hair stylist loves Dyson's hair dryer – and it’s £75 off at Boots in time for Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’ve ever envied Princess Kate’s bouncy hairstyle, we’ve got just the last-minute Christmas treat for you.

The royal hairstylist-approved Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, also loved by stars from Kim Kardahian to Rihanna, is £75 off at Boots in time for Christmas!

Hairstylist James Pryce, who created Princess Kate’s wedding day 'do, told Harpers Bazaar that the Dyson Supersonic, and its magnetic diffuser attachment, is “the best”.

James recommends using the premium dryer along with Redken Curvaceous Full Swirl Cream Serum for a light and bouncy look.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, £254.99 (WAS £329.99), Boots

Available in the iron/fuchsia and black/nickel colourways, the Supersonic is flying off Boots’s virtual shelves. It's no wonder - shoppers have given the luxury beauty gadget a 4.7-star of 5 rating, and the rare discount makes it even more of a steal.

"I cannot believe the difference," said one five-star reviewer. "My hair has been transformed to shiny, healthy looking, smooth and comfortable, and seems to holds its style for longer as well… I have come to the conclusion that the hairdryer one uses makes all the difference and I will NEVER ever use my other hairdryers again."

The state-of-the-art Dyson, which boasts a motor that's an average 6x faster than other hair dryers for speedy results, has three precise speed settings and four precise heat settings for a perfect blow dry every time.

The set includes a host of attachments making it a fabulous hair tool for all hair types: a flyaway attachment, styling concentrator, diffuser, gentle air attachment and wide-tooth comb.

So if you’re ready for princess-worthy tresses this festive season, it’s time to add to basket!

KEEP SHOPPING

Princess Kate's skincare secrets: Her trusted beauty products and tricks

Fans swear this Remington curler is as good as the Dyson Airwrap - and it's 30% off at Amazon

How Princess Kate keeps her show-stopping curls intact in the cold

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.