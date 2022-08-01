12 Kate Middleton style floral shirt dresses in the summer sales: up to 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We've noticed that one of Kate Middleton's favourite dress styles is the classic shirt dress – particularly in floral print. And we’re so excited that we can find lookalike floral shirt dresses in the summer sales! We found some amazing looks at Marks & Spencer, ASOS, Boden, John Lewis and more, for up to 50% off.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's favourite high street store LK Bennett has 50% off right now

These styles are great classic layering pieces, so you can throw on a cardie or jumper and wear some tights and on-trend chunky boots with a shirt dress for the colder season and be ready to step out when autumn comes.

RELATED:

Kate Middleton loves this Lululemon workout jacket - and it's on sale

Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice's go-to shops have major summer sales

Kate Middleton shirt dresses: A royal favourite

It’s not secret the Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of the style. She has worn her red flower print dress by Beulah multiple times, including during a visit to London Bridge Jobcentre in 2020, but that wasn’t the only time we’ve seen the royal wearing the effortless look.

Kate's a big fan of floral shirt dresses, and wears them both in summer and autumn

In fact, one of our all-time favourite shirt dresses worn by the Duchess of Cambridge made a royal visit to the 2019 Back to Nature Festival in Woking last summer. Kate was stunning a pretty floral 'Aurora' frock by Emilia Wickstead which is now sold out nearly everywhere.

Kate was blooming lovely in a now sold-out floral shirt dress by Emilia Wickstead

While that gorgeous look came with a price tag of nearly £1,500 ($2,000), you don’t have to spend a lot to get a copy Kate outfit. In fact, sales at some of the Duchess' go-tos like Boden, M&S, Whistles or & Other Stories, have similar styles at huge discounts. We've tracked down Duchess-Kate style floral dresses for as little as £25.

We love Duchess Kate style floral dresses so much we’ve put together an edit of similar styles. Check out these blooming gorgeous looks!

Shop Kate Middleton style shirt dresses on sale:

Floral Twist Front Midi Shirt Dress, was £28 now £25.20 / $24, Boohoo

Jersey Kaftan Midi Dress, also in black/white, was £98 now £58.80, Boden

RELATED: Cult favorite Bombas' no-show socks are 'total perfection' to wear with summer dresses

Nobody's Child Floral Puff Sleeve Midaxi Shirt Dress, was £55 now £27, Marks & Spencer

MORE: Loved Kate Middleton's red bardot dress? M&S has a £35 lookalike

Kingdom Posey Short Sleeve Printed Midi Shirt Dress, was £110 now £60 / $87, Cath Kidston

HOBBS Orelia Tulip Print Midi Shirt Dress, was £139 now £95 / $200, John Lewis

Belted Open Collar Midi Dress, was £85 now £43, & Other Stories

DALIA MACPHEE Orange Floral Midi Dress, was £59.99 now £38, TK MAXX

French Connection blossom midi dress, was £120 now £96, ASOS

Liquorish midi shirt dress in black floral print, was £70 now £45, ASOS

Floral clusters shirtdress, was £350 now £174, Kate Spade

Tilda printed shirt dress, also in blue, was £188 now £85 / $161, Reiss

Pink Floral Midi shirt dress, was £40 now £25 / $47, River Island

Blue shirt dress, was £129 now £89 / $108.50, Whistles

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.