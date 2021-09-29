Sporty Kate Middleton changes into sleek activewear to play rugby in Northern Ireland

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The sporty Duchess of Cambridge wasn't afraid to get down to business when invited to play a game of rugby at the City of Derry Rugby Club on Wednesday. Changing quickly out of her bold and beautiful purple suit worn to her and Prince William's earlier engagement at Ulster University’s Magee Campus, Kate looked incredible in sporty-casual chic.

Looking elegant in an all-black ensemble to meet with players, coaches and volunteers involved in the 'Sport Uniting Communities' initiative, Kate donned a chic Lululemon jacket and black trousers as she got involved in the game.

Perfect for keeping warm in crisp weather, Kate's body-skimming jacket is perfect for runners, adventure seekers, or those who prefer to exercise outside. She looks fabulous in it, don't you agree?

The elegant mother-of-three teamed her look with a pair of New Balance 373 trainers, the perfect addition to her sporty ensemble.

Kate looked fabulous in the sporty ensemble

Wearing her signature brunette locks in a sleek high ponytail, the royal also kept makeup minimal – sporting a fresh faced look with light bronzer and subtle eyeshadow.

If you're looking to recreate Kate's active look, you're in luck! Lululemon has several sizes in various colours available of their 'Define Jacket', an exercise staple for every wardrobe.

Define Jacket, £98 / $118, Lululemon

Kate's chic New Balance trainers appear to be custom made, but given the Duchess' love for running, we're convinced her likely pick would be the Fresh Foam 880v11.

Fresh Foam 880v11 Trainers, £120 / $129, New Balance

It's not the first time this month the Duchess has swapped her usual glam for her activewear. Last Friday, Kate joined a homecoming celebration for Great Britain's US Open champions, including 18-year-old tennis star Emma Raducanu.

Kate - who is Patron of the Lawn Tennis Association - wore a sporty mini skirt for the occasion from Poivre Blanc Tennis, which she paired with a navy zip-up jacket by the same brand and white trainers.

The royal wore her hair in a casual ponytail and sported natural-looking makeup, carrying a white tennis racket in one hand as she sat down to chat with the players.

