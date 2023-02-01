Loved Princess Kate’s Victoria Beckham knit dress? & Other Stories has a stunning lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Kate wowed the crowds in Leeds on Tuesday, stepping out in an emerald green Alexander McQueen coat, Shyla London gold hoop earrings and bespoke Gianvito Rossi boots.

Heading into Leeds University to speak with students, the 41-year-old royal took off her coat to reveal a figure-hugging knit dress by Victoria Beckham and we’re obsessed.

Known for her minimalist, sophisticated pieces, it’s no wonder Kate is a fan of VB. Cut from a stretch cotton blend, in a textured rib-knit design, the cream midi dress features a fitted waistline and slightly flared silhouette.

Princess Kate wears Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi in Leeds

The exact dress is now sold out, but one of Kate’s favourite high street brands & Other Stories always has the best selection of knitted dresses.

The most recent drop? A white wool knit dress that’s similar to the Victoria Beckham design. The slim-fit wool knit dress has high padded shoulders, a cinched waist, ribbed trims and a roll neck. It’s made from 100% wool and features a flattering side slit. Available in sizes XS to L, it retails for £120 or $149.

Slim-fit wool knit dress, £120/$149, & Other Stories

Style yours like the royal with a statement coat and a pair of contrasting knee-high boots. We also love it paired with neutral boots or heels for a stylish tonal outfit - and don’t forget the gold jewellery.

Kate completed her look with a cream and gold leather waist belt by Vanzetti. It's almost sold out, but we've found a lookalike available at Revolve.

Margaux mini belt, £138/$138, Revolve

