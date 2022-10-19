Remember Princess Kate's pink tweed Chanel jacket? Here are 5 great lookalikes for autumn

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A Chanel-style tweed jacket is a wardrobe staple that will last for years to come - just ask Princess Kate! The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of tweed and bouclé blazers and jackets, from designer versions to chic high-street looks.

Kate was uber chic wearing a boxy pink Chanel tweed jacket during an official visit to Canada in 2011, and now you can find some modern new 2022 lookalikes for autumn that will still look great when spring arrives.

Kate Middleton wore a pink tweed Chanel jacket during a visit to Canada with Prince William

We've been on the lookout for bouclé tweed jackets that are similar to Princess Kate's classic Chanel, with clean lines, button fronts and a flattering cut hitting just at, or not too far below, the waist.

If you love with the perennially chic pink look as much as we do, you'll be excited to discover we've found jackets from Princess Kate favourite Karen Millen – the high street label behind the Princess' jaw-droppingly stunning marigold dress – and late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Pink tweed jackets Princess Kate would love...

Tweed Blazer, was £179 now £143.20 / $246.40, Karen Millen

Buttons tweed blazer, £79.99 / $129.99, Mango

GUESS Tula Cropped Tweed Blazer, was £145 now £94 / $71

Ted Baker Renata Tweed Jacket, £235 / $245, Selfridges

Karl Lagerfeld bouclé jacket, was £337 now £127, Otrium

