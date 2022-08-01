Kate Middleton's affordable chain hoop earrings are back in stock on ASOS - but hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge embraced nautical chic to attend the SailGP held in Plymouth on Sunday, looking the picture of elegance in linen tailored shorts, a striped cashmere jumper and relaxed Superga trainers - but did you spot her affordable accessory?

The sporty royal arrived to support Sir Ben Ainslie's Team GB as they went head-to-head against New Zealand for the Commonwealth Race. Enamoured with her sailor-chic outfit, eagle-eyed royal fans spotted the Duchess wearing a pair of delicate chain link hoops from Orelia. The 18k gold-plated huggie hoops are a long-time favourite in Kate's affordable jewellery box.

The on-trend huggies were previously available on ASOS, but thanks to the 'Kate Middleton effect' after the royal first wore the hoops in 2021, they quickly sold out… until now. The versatile gold hoops are finally back in stock online.

DUCHESS KATE'S EARRINGS: Orelia Mini Chain Huggie Hoop, £18/$22, ASOS

They might look pricey but are in fact a bargain buy, costing just £15 ($21)! Dainty and minimal, with more of a modish flair than a classic hoop, it's easy to see why the thrifty Duchess continues to reach for the eye-catching huggies.

When the Duchess of Cambridge appeared at the Natural History Museum looking beautiful in a statement coral blazer by Chloé and her go-to & Other Stories jeans in 2021, royal fans noticed her chic chain earrings, too.

Kate wore the chain hoop earrings with her pink outfit

A fan of the high street brand, the Duchess had also previously been pictured wearing the Orelia Mini Chain Huggie Hoop earrings, which also come in silver, at an engagement with Prince William earlier this year.

Silver chain earrings, £15 / $21, Orelia

Kate knows a smart high street buy, and she has previously stunned with budget-conscious necklaces and earrings, including picks from favourites like Accessorize and ASOS, as well as gorgeous choices from emerging brands such as Spells of Love and All the Falling Stars.

