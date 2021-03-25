We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford often steps out in elegant blouses and pretty dresses on Loose Women, but the TV star opted for a very laid back off-duty look on Thursday.

The This Morning host rocked a pair of blue skinny jeans and a new bright red T-shirt from her clothing range with QVC.

"Hi everybody, Ruth here! I just wanted to jump on and let you know that my pineapple motif top is finally here – I've been talking about it for ages haven't I?" she said in a video on Instagram.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford twirls in her skinny jeans

She describes the fabric as soft, silky and elasticated, while the comfortable design also features sleeves, a V-neckline and, of course, a gold pineapple printed on the front.

"STOP PRESS!!!! I told you it was coming and it’s finally here! My Pineapple Motif Tee. Beautiful quality fabric, relaxed fit, 4 x colours and fun!" Ruth wrote in the caption.

Ruth Langsford pineapple T-shirt, £34.50, QVC

On the website, the tee is described as having a very flattering fit, "which will skim your curves and flatter your figure when you wear it."

While Ruth chose the bold red colourway, it also comes in grey, black and white for those after more muted hues – and they're all £34.

Just hours after it launched, fans were already rushing to buy it, with one commenting on her Instagram post: "I want one !! .. or two ... or three." A second added: "Love this. I’ll be ordering them all!" Some, however, noted the price tag: "Love it but a bit expensive."

Speaking of why it's more expensive than a regular T-shirt, Ruth added on the show: "I don't even like the word T-shirt because I just think of it as an ordinary cotton T-shirt – this is so much more than that. It's a top and it's beautiful, beautiful fabric and that's what you're paying for."

Never afraid of bright colours, Ruth stepped out in a pink blouse on Tuesday's Loose Women. The silky leopard print blouse was from Pure Collection and she teamed it with black trousers, heels and silver hooped earrings.

