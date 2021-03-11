We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford sparked a major fan reaction on Wednesday night when she revealed her latest look. The Loose Women presenter, 60, wowed in a stunning leopard print dress, flashing a coy smile to camera as she sashayed along in her figure-hugging wrap dress.

The star looked incredible in the form-fitting dress from her new QVC range, which boasted a flattering low-cut neckline and modest hemline.

Ruth styled her dress with a simple pair of black stilettos – and some major attitude. Fans were loving the This Morning star's video, sharing their opinions in the comments section.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford sashays in leopard print dress

One enthused: "Work it Ruth!!" while another shared: "Love the shape. Super flattering" and a third commented: "Love it Ruth, looks great on you! Loving the swishing!".

However, others were curious to know why Ruth is such a big fan of leopard print designs. One shared: "Why all the animal print?" and another asked: "Please Ruth do other designs as well, rather than more animal print or geo in your range."

There were also plenty more women clamoring for Ruth to include undergarments in her next QVC drop, asking her for advice about what to pair the dress with. One fan said: "Ruth I wish you’d design some underwear for women our age.. under dresses etc.. good bras too! X".

Ruth has long been a fan of leopard print

Ruth wrote: "Very excited to show you my new Animal Print Jersey Dress on @qvcuk tomorrow night, but it’s available on the website now if you’d like a sneak peek! Click the link in my Bio #ruthlangsfordfashion #qvc #dress #animalprint".

Eamonn Holmes' wife is certainly a big fan of animal print in all its incarnations and has unveiled a number of flattering items from her QVC range of late.

V Neck Midi Dress Tall, £52.98, QVC

She also caused a mass sell-out when she wore a bargain leopard print M&S blouse on Loose Women, which is currently back in stock in all sizes for just £8.75.

Ruth's blouse featured subtle pops of colour as hints of fiery red contrast with the overall monochrome print. Fans couldn't believe the cheap price – and neither could we!

