Maria Menounos subs for Kelly Ripa in the chicest belted dress  

Maria Menounos keeps giving us spring style inspo, and that continued as she hit the Live with Kelly and Ryan stage again on Tuesday.

The longtime TV host strutted out wearing a chic gold Acler Bastor Poplin mini dress complete with a belt cinched at her waist with a silver horseshoe buckle. The figure-flattering dress also creates a leg-lengthening illusion with its flounce hem.

Maria finished the look with gold strappy stilettos.

When the show’s Instagram uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of Maria walking to her seat, fans went wild over her dress in the comments. “I love her dress, looks great on her,” one follower wrote. “Love your outfit Maria” another added.

The TV personality shocked fans when they tuned in to watch Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, and she was sitting in Kelly’s chair next to Ryan Seacrest. Maria is subbing for Kelly while the daytime TV host takes a little time off.

During Maria's Live stint on Tuesday, she got personal and talked about her mom, who is battling advanced brain cancer and in hospice. She also discussed her mother in the comments of a video clip from the show that she posted on Instagram.

Maria shares news about her mother's condition on Live With Kelly and Ryan

“Today on @livekellyandryan I spoke about my mom,” Maria wrote. “Context-she has been in a state hospice says is ‘decline.’ I battled with whether I would be able to go to NYC at all but my mom, who was barely speaking the last few days, blurted out the order for me to go. I took it as a sign but left in tears wondering if that would be the last time i saw her.”

“The closer I got to NYC, the more my energy shifted,” she continued. “I realized I needed to get myself into a better state. I needed to get back to 'miracle mode.’ That energy, coupled with the priest's visit, was contagious for my mom in the best way. She was engaging in back and forth discussion, eyes open and alert. It was the first time we experienced that in the last week and proved to me, yet again, how powerful mindset & energy is.”

Maria shared a sweet selfie of herself and her mom in February

“I got so much energy off HER getting energy that I realized Dad and I were looking at things the wrong way,” Maria went on. “God saved him a million times with his diabetes. AND he gave mom almost five years. Mom and Dad both made it through having Corona. We had so many miracles to focus on and instead we were crying about the end. How do we know? Every time the tumor grew we believed it was the end only to be wrong. A great key was us shifting our mindsets per the training I got through all the experts on my show.”

“I said to my Dad 'this conversation we're having right now is a Miracle.' If we don't see and honor miracles we’ve had, why do we deserve more?” she continued. “I’m grateful God has blessed us and I’m praying for my mom's ultimate miracle to come. I want to be dancing in Greece with her this summer.”

We're sending our thoughts and lots of love to Maria and her family.

