Kelly Ripa’s surprise Live replacement stuns in a dreamy plaid shorts suit 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa shocked fans Monday when they tuned in to Live With Kelly and Ryan to kick off their weeks...and she wasn’t there.

RELATED: Kelly wowed in a dreamy yellow suede Isabel Marant dress

While the Live With Kelly and Ryan star was MIA, longtime TV host Maria Menounos stepped in to temporarily replace her, wearing an orange Smythe plaid blazer with matching shorts that got everyone talking.

Maria paired her suit with Stuart Weitzman stilettos

Maria completed the ‘70s-esque look with a silky ivory top tucked into her shorts and gold statement Uncommon James earrings and strutted to her seat next to co-host Ryan Seacrest in nude Stuart Weitzman stilettos.

Fans went wild when the fashionista shared a photo of the look on her Instagram page, which also showed off her locks pulled up into a single long braid.

“Hello beautiful weather! Hello NYC! Nice to see you back in action,” Maria captioned the post. “@livekellyandryan was so fun today-if you watched-I reaaaaaally thought I was gonna guess right! My dad has two birthdays too! anyway, fun day.”

SHOP: Kelly Ripa wows in a printed dress - and it’s on sale for 70% off

One follower chimed in, “Watching you now obsessed with that plaid suit soooo cute!”

We loved it too - and tracked the designer blazer and shorts down on Nordstrom for $795 and $395 respectively.

Maria's rust tweed blazer comes complete with four-button cuffs and peaked lapels, and her shorts have front pockets. Both are made with Italian fabric.

When the show shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of Maria walking to her chair, fans went wild all over again, swooning over her look. “That outfit,” one wrote before adding fire emojis. “Love her outfit!,” another added.

MORE: Kelly Ripa rewears the prettiest pink dress - and we've found the ultimate dupe

It’s not clear if Maria will be subbing for Kelly for the whole week, but she’ll definitely be back on the set on Tuesday - and we can’t wait to see what she wears when she strolls out again.

“More to come tomorrow when I fill in for the beautiful and talented #kellyripa again. See you tomorrow am!,” Maria continued on her Instagram page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.