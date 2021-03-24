Kelly Ripa’s new sub isn’t Maria Menounos - and her outfit screams spring chic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa is still MIA on Live With Kelly and Ryan, and Ryan Seacrest has a new fill-in host while the fashionista is away.

MORE: Kelly Ripa’s surprise Live replacement stuns in a dreamy plaid shorts suit

Following Maria Menounos’s stint in Kelly’s chair, Search Party actress Ali Wentworth showed up on the NBC set wearing a high-neck floral long-sleeved top paired with belted trousers. She completed the look with pumps and bejeweled drop earrings.

Ali Wentworth rocked one of spring's biggest trends

“Kelly has the day off. Filling in is the one and only Ali Wentworth,” Ryan said at the top of the show as Ali strolled to her seat.

The thesp didn’t reveal who designed her look, but we found similar versions at Saks Fifth Avenue. As a bonus, both A.L.C. blouses are on sale.

A.L.C. Venetia High-Neck Floral Top, $158, Saks Fifth Avenue

Prior to Ali’s appearance on the show, Maria took over Kelly’s duties Monday and Tuesday and stunned in an orange gingham suit.

READ: Inside Kelly Ripa's sprawling garden in the Hamptons - complete with jaw-dropping pool

The longtime TV host strutted out wearing an orange Smythe plaid blazer and matching shorts, and finished the ‘70s-inspired look with a silky ivory top tucked into her shorts, gold statement Uncommon James earrings, and gold Stuart Weitzman stilettos.

Maria wowed in a Smythe blazer and matching shorts

SHOP MARIA'S SMYTHE BLAZER

SHOP MARIA'S SMYTHE SHORTS

Fans went wild when the fashionista shared a photo of the look on her Instagram page, which also showed off her locks pulled up into a single long braid.

“Hello beautiful weather! Hello NYC! Nice to see you back in action,” Maria captioned the post. “@livekellyandryan was so fun today-if you watched- I reaaaaaally thought I was gonna guess right! My dad has two birthdays too! anyway, fun day.”

MORE: Kelly Ripa rewears the prettiest pink dress - and we've found the ultimate dupe

As for when Kelly will return, no one has revealed that just yet. However, the style star – who has been keeping a low profile – returned to social media on Tuesday evening to share a sweet video of her two dogs Chewy and Lena, to mark National Puppy Day.

The footage was taken from inside Kelly's $27 million Manhattan townhouse, where the star has been relaxing during her time off work.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.