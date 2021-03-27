We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones surprised viewers of The One Show on Thursday evening when she announced she is expecting her third child with husband Charlie Thomson.

And on Friday, the TV star took to her Instagram Stories where she revealed her bump for the first time – and she's already popped!

Alex looked gorgeous in a floral frock by Nobody's Child as she excitedly highlighted her growing stomach by posing side-on and affectionately touching her bump.

The mum-of-two opted for the brand's new ditsy print midi dress, which features dainty flowers in pink, red and blue, puffed sleeves, frill detail at the shoulder, and an empire waist with ruffles.

Captioning the sweet snap, Alex wrote: "There she is," followed by pink heart emojis.

Alex – who already has two sons, Teddy and Kit – revealed during her pregnancy announcement that she will welcome a baby girl later this year.

Alex's baby bump has already popped

Opting for another outfit from the high street, Alex looked gorgeous wearing a pair of wide-leg Zara jeans, a striped top from Joanie and a pair of patent Topshop heels.

She was visibly nervous as she told co-host Ronan Keating about her surprise pregnancy, saying: "I feel really nervous all of a sudden... it just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody - and the crew in the studio for the first time!

"Lockdown has been anything but predictable, and we've had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way!"

Nobody's Child Floral Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

The TV presenter also revealed the news on her Instagram page with an adorable photo of her family.

In the black-and-white snap, Alex and Charlie beamed at the camera, with Alex holding her youngest son. Sweetly, Teddy held aloft a sign which simply read: "Coming soon… Baby number 3."

