Matt Baker has the sweetest response to Alex Jones' surprise baby news The One Show host is pregnant with her third child

Matt Baker has sent his former One Show co-host Alex Jones an "apology" in response to her surprise baby announcement.

The 44-year-old, who is expecting her third baby with her husband Charlie Thomson, shared her pregnancy joy with fans during Thursday's episode of the BBC show.

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's pregnant with her third child

She then took to Instagram to post a family photo with her husband and their two sons, four-year-old Teddy and 22-month-old Kit.

However, Matt was quick to respond and admitted he was sorry he had left the BBC programme before she fell pregnant for the third time.

"Beautiful news - just sorry I'm not there to cover your maternity this time around XXX lots of love from all the Bakers (but you know that anyway)," he wrote.

Alex posted this family snap after sharing the news

Fans urged Matt to return to the popular evening programme, with one writing: "@mattbakerofficial you could always come back for a few months." Another pleaded: "@mattbakerofficial Matt your country needs you… please cover Al's maternity."

Countryfile presenter Matt left The One Show last year after fronting the programme alongside Alex for nine years. In his statement, the 43-year-old cited his decision to quit was so he could spend more time with his family. He shares two children - Luke, 11, and nine-year-old Molly - with wife Nicola Baker.

Meanwhile, when sharing her baby news, Alex told her co-host Ronan Keating that her pregnancy was the best surprise and "really unexpected".

Matt Baker and Alex worked together on The One Show for nine years

"It just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody, and the crew in the studio for the first time," she revealed. "Lockdown's been anything but predictable and we've had some really unexpected news - baby number three is on the way!"

Confirming that she is having a little girl, Alex added: "I need all the tips. We didn't see that one coming but we're delighted."

