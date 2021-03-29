We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked like the spring fashion dream on Monday when she rocked a gorgeous floral midi dress for the latest episode of This Morning.

The star, sporting her signature blonde bob and ultra-glowy makeup, looked beautiful in the pastel frock - which comes from one of her favourite brands, Rixo.

She captioned her Instagram post: "Morning Monday... today we begin to unlock slowly... any slight change in the rules, bringing us slowly back to the normality of seeing loved ones feels sooooo good! Enjoy your day... hope the sun is shining down on you. See you on @thismorning at 10am... dress by @rixo."

Holly looked beautiful in her Rixo dress

We wouldn't be surprised if Holly's latest dress flies off the virtual shelves! Luckily, we've spotted that it's still in stock at Harrods, Farfetch and Net-A-Porter. It might just make the perfect post-lockdown treat to yourself.

And, that painterly print is inspired by museum paintings; the brand wants the wearer to feel like a 'walking work of art' in the dress. We're sold.

Rixo 'Monet' dress, £295

We've also found a similar style at ASOS costing £40. And even better, we reckon you can style these flirty floral frocks with trainers, flat sandals or heels depending on your occasion.

Holly returned to This Morning on Monday after her usual three-day weekend with her family, and sweetly shared a snap from her garden on Sunday.

SHOP SIMILAR: Floral dress, £40, ASOS

Wearing a simple grey sweatshirt and with her hair back in a laidback ponytail, she smiled for a selfie as she revealed she was making a second attempt to grow her own produce at home.

"Well... let's try this again... not much success in 2020... keeps the snails and squirrels happy anyhow..." she captioned her post.



Holly shared another M&S outfit on Friday

The star has been keeping us inspired with her Marks & Spencer style picks too, and shared a pretty photo of herself wearing a flattering puff-sleeve blouse on Friday.

We reckon her fans will be flocking to buy the gorgeous top, which costs just £25 from M&S. Holly teamed hers with some dark wash denim from the British brand, telling her followers: "One thing I am looking forward to is lunch with the girls and dressing up jeans with a nice top!"

