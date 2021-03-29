Kelly Ripa channels Kate Middleton in a spring turtleneck and pumps 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa popped back up on Live With Kelly & Ryan Monday in a chic ivory turtleneck and black pencil skirt, but things weren’t exactly as they seemed.

The daytime TV star has been taking time off from the show for the last week, and it appears that she hasn’t wrapped her vacation just yet.

Kelly stunned in a chic ensemble perfect for WFH

When the show’s Instagram page posted a video of Kelly dancing to her seat next to Ryan Seacrest, fans were quick to call out that they had seen parts of the show before. “Tired of repeats,” one follower wrote. “Taped. Not watching,” another replied.

“Probably repeat interviews all week,” an additional fan added, while someone else chimed in, “Repeats again! Why?”

It’s not clear just yet when Kelly will tape her first full live show post-break, but we loved her Ralph Lauren turtleneck and Roland Mouret pencil skirt combo.

It’s the perfect look for cooler spring days and for working from home, and it was reminiscent of a similar ensemble Kate Middleton wore during a recent video PSA for the U.K. campaign Time to Change.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a message thanking everyone who has been part of Time to Change’s campaign to end mental health stigma.



Find out how you can continue to be involved here 👉 https://t.co/IqLUgWG8WT@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/hEBesBFZhI — Time to Change (@TimetoChange) March 25, 2021



WATCH: Kate and William share inspiring video message for Time to Change

In it, the Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a black turtleneck and mini gold Orelia hoop earrings as she talked about the importance of speaking out about mental health. Prince William, sat by her side wearing a blue sweater over a button-down.

"Movements like Time to Change have helped to transform attitudes and encouraged more openness about mental health in schools, communities, and the workplace," Kate said in the clip.

"Over the past 15 years, Time for Change champions have inspired and supported thousands of people across the country," William added. "Over the past 15 years, Time to Change Champions have inspired and supported thousands of people across the country. And mental health has now, at last, moved into the mainstream as part of our daily lives."

