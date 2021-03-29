Kelly Ripa rewears her favorite tropical caftan for return to Live

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa is officially back from her break and making fans swoon all over again in her favorite tropical caftan.

After a week away, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star returned to the show's stage Tuesday wearing a colorful oversized printed silk crepe Etro caftan as she took her seat next to co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly returned to Live after a week-long break

The daytime TV host last rocked the look, paired with dreamy yellow Gianvito Rossi stilettos, in February when she and Ryan took a virtual road trip to Miami.

Fans went wild over the ensemble at the time when a photo of her wearing it popped up on the show’s Instagram the day the episode aired.

“Love it,” one follower wrote. “Gorgeous,” another commented. “Lovely, gorgeous Kelly,” another fan chimed in.

It was totally on-brand for Miami’s year-round tropical weather and beach glam vibe - and it's also on-trend for spring and the upcoming summer months.

Kelly last wore her Etro silk kaftan with Gianvitto Rossi heels on Live in February

But the virtual Miami road trip wasn’t the first time we spotted her wearing the look.

Kelly also wore that same yellow caftan, which has since sold out (even with a price tag of $880), on July 8th last year. The story is the same for the yellow Gianvitto Rossi heels the style star wore that day too. She has rocked them several times over the past few years.

The mother-of-three first sported the heels all the way back in July 2018 with a yellow silk printed dress, and also with a flirty floral mini dress in June 2019.

We understand why the fashionista wears the caftan and heels so often, though. We're a little obsessed with both too and tracked down Kelly's heels on Farfetch.

Gianvito Rossi Portofino stiletto sandals, $801, Farfetch

This is a style hack that we praise - and rarely see celebrities adopt. Before the pandemic, there was a misconception (and seeming Hollywood style rule) that if you wear something once and are photographed in it, you should never be seen wearing it again in a public setting.

We love that Kelly brings back her favorite staple designer pieces in new ways, from stilettos to skirts, and caftans. And it’s something we can all incorporate into our daily looks - mixing and matching our favorite pieces to create new outfits.

