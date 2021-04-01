We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden didn't disappoint with her gorgeous outfit for Thursday's Heart Radio breakfast show, embracing colour in a rainbow look from Never Fully Dressed.

Though the bold outfit looks like a midi dress, it's in fact a two-piece set from the brand, featuring a flattering wrap top and a chic leg split skirt. We're officially obsessed.

If you are too, the co-ord is still available to shop from the online label, costing £59 each for the top and the skirt. We've also spotted a blouse in the same print from ASOS, which looks beautiful with a pair of jeans.

Amanda looked fabulous in her Never Fully Dressed co-ord

Amanda shared some beautiful snaps of the outfit on her Instagram Story, also posing with her co-star Ashley Roberts, who also looked fabulous in a yellow and pink look.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda's fashion rules

The Britain's Got Talent judge finished her look with her blonde hair in a straight style, and nude strappy heels. She was dressed, as usual, by her fashion stylist Karl Willett.

Amanda has worn a number of gorgeous dresses this week, and also modelled a pretty floral midi from Suzannah London - a brand that's loved by the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Co-ord, £59 each, Never Fully Dressed

Twirling for a video on her Instagram Stories, Amanda showed off the flowing skirt and floaty sleeves of the silk tea dress.

The 1930's-inspired design was covered in a beautiful ditsy floral design in yellow and green colours on a nude background – a look we could certainly see Duchess Kate rocking for a future engagement!

SHOP SIMILAR: Rainbow top, £59, ASOS

Amanda has long been a fan of Suzannah London and has stepped out in a beautiful outfit from the royal-approved designer earlier in March.

The TV star looked stunning in the £1,150 blue jumpsuit, made in a chic polka dot crepe-de-chine with a V-neckline, puff sleeves and flattering flared trousers. Amanda added a casual denim jacket from Reiss to finish the look, and navy heels.

