Amanda Holden might have dressed up in a flirty Easter Bunny costume on Friday, but she looked just as fabulous in her more casual look on Monday.

The star returned to host the Heart Radio breakfast show as usual, looking gorgeous once again in a pair of flared jeans and an oversized shirt. She shopped at cult designer Jacquemus for the blouse, and Maje for her denim.

Her chic tie-up shirt costs £405 and is currently available to shop at Selfridges, but it's quickly selling out!

Amanda looked beautiful in her flared jeans

Amanda pulled her hair back into a casual ponytail and added white heels to her look - she also wore her favourite pearl-studded Otiumberg hoop earrings.

Though the star turned heads with her Easter costume on Friday, she also had an outfit change.

She later sported a gorgeous mini dress from French Connection, teaming it with heels and a denim jacket as she stepped out in front of the cameras after hosting her radio show.

Amanda also posted a gorgeous snap in the mini on her Instagram Stories - and we bet fans were in love with the look.

Jacquemus shirt, £405, Selfridges

Maje Paris flared jeans, £219, Selfridges

The 'Aura Ditsy Poplin' dress costs £75 from French Connection, and is still in stock in all sizes - and with those fun puff sleeves and tiered floral skirt, we reckon it would be perfect for all those outdoor events we'll be enjoying when the warmer weather returns.

And there's some exciting news for Amanda's fashion fans - the presenter has revealed that she's opened a Depop shop selling some popular pieces from her wardrobe.

AMANDA WEARS: V-neck mini dress, £75, French Connection

She shared the news on Friday afternoon, writing on Instagram Stories: "My new @depop account is now live. New items added weekly."

All proceeds go to Theo's Hope - an appeal Amanda launched to provide special bereavement counsellors at all UK maternity units - named after her late son Theo.

