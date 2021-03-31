We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It won't be long before the British public can enjoy the warmer summer weather – and when that happens, we're taking style tips from Amanda Holden.

The Heart Radio presenter looked sensational in a floaty summer dress from Suzannah London, a brand that's loved by the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Twirling for a video on her Instagram Stories, Amanda showed off the flowing skirt and floaty sleeves of the silk tea dress.

The 1930's inspired design is covered in a beautiful ditsy floral design in yellow and green colours on a nude background – a look we can certainly see Kate Middleton rocking for a future engagement.

WATCH: Amanda Holden twirls in flirty floral tea dress

Styled by Karl Willett, Amanda added nude strappy heels and wore her blonde hair straight, adding a pink lip for her pretty daytime look.

Amanda has long been a fan of Suzannah London and has stepped out in a beautiful outfit from the royal-approved designer earlier in March.

Floral silk dress, £995, Suzannah London

The TV star looked stunning in a £1,150 blue jumpsuit, made in a chic polka dot crepe-de-chine with a V-neckline, puff sleeves and flattering flared trousers. Amanda added a casual denim jacket from Reiss to finish the look, and navy heels.

The Heart Radio star loves the royal-approved brand Suzannah London

Of Amanda's outfit choices, her stylist Karl previously told HELLO!: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time."

And although you may assume it takes time and effort to become TV-ready, you may be surprised to know that the 48-year-old is very speedy when it comes to dressing. "She is fast!" Karl explained. "Clothing wise it's minutes and we are out the door."

