We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're totally in love with Amanda Holden's latest outfit! For Tuesday's Heart Radio, the presenter opted for a daring look that simply included an oversized shirt layered underneath a sleeveless jumper.

RELATED: Amanda Holden just confirmed we need flared jeans this spring

Styled by Karl Willett, Amanda's top was from Zara and she kept her colour scheme neutral by pairing it with a brown knitted vest with nude strappy heels.

Showing off her long legs as she posed on the window ledge, she wrote: "Morning, suns out pins out @zara."

She wore her hair in loose waves and finished off her daytime look with glamorous smokey eye makeup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's 5 Style Lessons

Unfortunately, Amanda's exact vest has already sold out after being reduced to just £3.99 in the sale, but you can still copy her look for as little as £15 from H&M.

Fans can, however, get their hands on items from Amanda's actual wardrobe after the Britain's Got Talent star recently announced she has joined Depop.

MORE: Amanda Holden's daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

READ: Amanda Holden is sassy as ever in her Easter bunny outfit

Amanda layered her oversized shirt underneath a vest for her bold outfit

"My new @depop account is now live. New items added weekly," she captioned a snap of some of the designs for sale on her account last week.

Among the items up for grabs was the silk custom-made gown by Zeynep Kartel that Amanda wore for the BGT semi-finals, which is priced at £800.

At the time, other options included a mint green knit jumper from & Other Stories for £40, and a Dancing Leopard floral wrap dress, also priced at £40.

Jumper dress, £50, River Island

Cream vest, £14.99, H&M

Of course, all of Amanda's items sold out very quickly so you'll need to act fast for her future sales.

All proceeds will go to Theo’s Hope, an appeal Amanda launched to provide special bereavement counsellors at all UK maternity units. It was named after her son Theo, who was stillborn in 2011.

The 50-year-old star always looks fresh despite her tiring work schedule, and she previously revealed that her secret is a facial mist - we wonder if she does it before she steps out in front of the cameras?

Recommending the Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, she told HELLO!: "With my early morning starts for radio my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."

READ: Amanda Holden's go-to skin-booster is in the Amazon spring sale

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.