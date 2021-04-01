Michelle Keegan's metallic string bikini is too stunning for words

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan always has her fans in awe with her glamorous snaps, and we bet Wednesday was no different when she shared a throwback bikini photo on her Instagram Story.

The beautiful photo came from one of Michelle's calendar shoots from some years ago, and was originally shared by her makeup artist Collette Casey.

Michelle simply wrote next to the image: "This shoot," alongside a happy hand gesture and heart emoji.

Michelle shared the radiant shot on her Instagram Story

The star's metallic bikini is of course no longer available to shop, though we're still getting plenty of inspiration for the incoming warmer months. We love River Island's pewter set, with costs £34 for the top and bottoms.

Michelle recently had more exciting fashion news for her fans, as she revealed her latest collection with Very earlier this week.

SHOP SIMILAR: Metallic bikini, £34, River Island

In another gorgeous photo shared on her Instagram page, she wowed in a bright purple mini dress from the range, which showed her basking in the sunshine. "Forever a sun baby," she wrote.

The actress shared another photo from the shoot, posing in a striped knit and captioning it: "It's been a minute since I've been on the couch in full glam. New spring collection over on @veryuk #ad."

It comes after Michelle's fans couldn't believe her resemblance to sister-in-law Jess Wright in a stunning new photo posted to the former TOWIE star's own Instagram page.

While her followers were blown away by the beautiful picture, a large number couldn't help but notice Jess's striking similarity to Michelle.



Jess shared a gorgeous shot which reminded many of Michelle

With her long dark hair straightened past her shoulders and a sparkling white smile, Jess certainly bears a strong resemblance to the actress in the image.

"Wow! I did a second look! You look like Michelle, you both could be twinnies!" one fan commented, and another added: "Thought that was Michelle Keegan at first!"

